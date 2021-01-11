A man has been found dead after a house fire in Keswick.

York Regional Police say the home on Windover Driver was engulfed in flames when emergency crews responded at about 1:10 a.m. Sunday.

A woman had managed to escape. Police say officers had to run in to look for a man. They ultimately discovered the man deceased in the garage.

Several officers were treated at the scene for minor injuries, including smoke inhalation.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating the fire's cause, but police say it is not considered suspicious.