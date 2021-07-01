Man found dead after multi-day search on North Shore; identity not publicly confirmed

A man has been found deceased after a multi-day search on a North Shore mountain.

Police and rescue crews have not publicly identified the man who was found dead, but said he had been missing since June 27.

"Sadly, the outcome of this search was not as we hoped. Our most sincere condolences to his family and friends," North Shore Rescue wrote on Facebook.

"Thank you to all of our fellow SAR teams who sent members on mutual aid these past three days, our RCMP partners, and all the members of the public who contributed sightings and information.

Over the past few days, rescue crews had been looking for a 74-year-old hiker who was last seen by a friend on June 25 and said he planned to go hiking near Grouse Mountain. His friend reported him missing on June 29.

The man's car was found in the parking lot at Grouse Mountain with a note left by the window that said, "Gone to Skyline Trail, 27 June." The note has several other dates crossed out, suggesting he had hiked the trail several times.

Over three days, multiple grounds teams scoured the front side of Grouse mountain, which included bushwhacking and rappelling gullies, rescue crews said.

"Searches were performed with Talon Helicopters, a search dog, vehicles, bikes, and drones," North Shore Rescue said earlier in the week. "Crews were hampered by extreme heat and dehydration."

During the search, Mounties said they were very concerned about his well-being in the heat.

The RCMP would not confirm the man's identity Thursday, saying his next of kin had not been notified.