Man found dead after near-crash accidentally killed himself: Calgary police

Calgary police are shedding some light on the bizarre circumstances surrounding a weekend death that happened after a fight between two drivers.

The incident left one man with minor injuries and another dead near his vehicle.

After an investigation by the Calgary Police Service's homicide unit, officials said Monday the death was not criminal in nature and no charges would be laid.

Though police didn't release the name of the victim, friends identified him as Abdul Gebi Teshite.

On Tuesday, police released details on how he sustained his fatal injuries.

DEATH WAS ACCIDENTAL

Police say the man's death was accidental and self-inflicted.

The incident started shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, when Teshite and another driver were involved in a near-collision in the community of Crescent Heights, in the 200 block of 12 Avenue N.W.

Investigators say after the near-miss, both drivers exited their vehicles and "exchange words."

Police say its's believed Teshite "held up a knife and threatened the other driver, a 35-year-old man."

Investigators believe the incident escalated to a physical fight, in which the 35-year-old suffered minor injuries.

"During the altercation, (Teshite) is believed to have suffered a fatal, accidental, self-inflicted injury from the knife," police said in a news release.

"He attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle, became unconscious, and subsequently collided with a light post in the 1500 block of 22A Street N.W., where he was later discovered and pronounced deceased at the scene."

The death is not considered a homicide.

"This is a tragic event that led to devastating consequences over a simple dispute surrounding driving,” said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson.

"At a time when we are entering a season of celebration, we now have two families that will be forever impacted by this incident. This is a harsh reminder that a confrontation, especially with weapons, never leads to a positive outcome."

Friends told CTV News that Teshite was living with his younger siblings and his single mother.

A GoFundMe campaign created to help pay for his funeral describes his death as having left a "void" in the life of those who knew him.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously.