Man found dead after shooting in northeast Edmonton


An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death in northeast Edmonton after a shooting late Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to a shooting in the area of 147 Avenue and 77 Street at around 5:30 p.m.

A 38-year-old man died on scene, police said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call police at 780-423-4567.

