Man found dead after 'suspicious' incident in Williams Lake, say RCMP

Police are investigating what they say is a suspicious death in Williams Lake, B.C.

Just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, Williams Lake RCMP responded to a disturbance at a residence on Carson Drive.

“Upon police arrival, an adult man was found deceased,” reads a statement from Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

“Police believe the death to be suspicious,” it continues.

No other information about the victim or cricumstances were made public in the RCMP statement, but officers say they are seeking help from the public in identifying anybody who may have been involved.