Man found dead at Lethbridge golf course yet to be identified

The Lethbridge Police Service is turning to the public in the hope of identifying a man who was found dead at Henderson Lake Golf Course last week.

Investigators have determined the death of the man, whose body was found on March 31 at the course located on South Parkside Drive, was not criminal and attempts to locate his next of kin have been unsuccessful.

The deceased is described as:

Being in his 20s;

Having short dark hair;

Having brown eyes;

Wearing a black jacket, black hoodie, black shirt and black sweatpants;

Wearing white Nike Air Force sneakers; and

Having a distinctive tattoo on his right calf that appears to be two "Mickey Mouse" style hands forming the letters L.A.

Police have released composite sketches of the man and his calf tattoo.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact the LPS non-emergency line at 403-328-4444.