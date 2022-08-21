Man found dead at Saskatchewan Beach: Southey RCMP
CTV News Regina Digital Content Producer
David Prisciak
A man was found dead in the water near Saskatchewan Beach, Southey RCMP reported Sunday.
On Aug. 21 at around 12:20 p.m., Southey RCMP received a report of a body in the water near Saskatchewan Beach.
The deceased man was recovered and investigators are working to identify the body, according to a news release.
Southey RCMP notified the public to expect an increased police presence around Saskatchewan Beach as officers continue to investigate the death.
Southey RCMP as well as the Saskatchewan Coroners Service continue to investigate.
Saskatchewan Beach is located approximately 55 kilometres northwest of Regina, on the southern edge of Last Mountain Lake.
-
Police investigating shooting in Calgary's northeastCalgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the city's northeast Monday evening.
-
Poverty, pavement, isolation: A closer look at B.C. heat deathsCTV News has learned more about the neighbourhoods and communities where a combination of poverty, scant tree coverage and isolation contributed to the deaths of hundreds of British Columbians during record-breaking heat in 2021.
-
Construction worker struck by vehicle in CochraneMounties are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage after a construction worker was struck by a vehicle in Cochrane.
-
RCMP looking for missing man, 80, from Belleville, N.S.The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding an 80-year-old Nova Scotia man.
-
Murder charges announced in double homicide in SurreyHomicide investigators say a man in his 20s has been charged weeks after a shooting that left two dead in Surrey, B.C.
-
Family fun day in Elliot Lake promotes Indigenous friendship centreA family day was held Monday in Elliot Lake to raise awareness and promote membership of a proposed Indigenous friendship centre in the city.
-
-
Male driver dead, another injured following collision in North YorkOne person has died following a collision in which a vehicle ended up striking a North York home.
-
Man arrested, firearms seized after incident Sunday afternoon: Regina policeA 22-year-old Regina man is facing a long list of charges after an incident on Sunday afternoon.