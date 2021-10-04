Man found dead at Winnipeg home; police investigating death as homicide

Winnipeg police officers are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead at a home in the Munroe East neighbourhood.

Police said they were called to “suspicious circumstances” at a shared home in the first 100 block of Prevette Street around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 63-year-old man dead in one of the suites. Winnipeg police have identified him as Arnel Deleon Arabe.

The homicide unit is investigating the incident. Police ask that anyone with information call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.