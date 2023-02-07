Man found dead behind Nova Scotia Power substation in Stellarton

Police believe a man who was found dead behind a Nova Scotia Power substation in Stellarton, N.S., was trying to steal copper wire.

Stellarton Police Chief Mark Hobeck told CTV News there was a power outage in the area around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When Nova Scotia Power employees went to the substation on North Foord Street to investigate, police say they found a man’s body at the scene.

They reported the incident to police around 8 a.m.

No details about the man have been released at this time. Police say they are still working to confirm his identity.

Hobeck says police are investigating the incident as an attempted theft of copper wire and are working with Nova Scotia Power.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this very difficult time,” said Dave Pickles, chief operating officer for Nova Scotia Power, in a statement.

“Unfortunately, this is a grave reminder of just how dangerous the theft of copper wire can be. We are cooperating fully with the Stellarton Police as they investigate this devastating situation.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or video from the area to call 902-752-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

INCIDENT CAUSES POWER OUTAGE

More than 4,000 customers in Pictou County were without power for about an hour Tuesday afternoon, with “damage to overhead equipment” cited as the cause.

Power was restored to the area around 1:30 p.m.

DANGERS OF COPPER WIRE THEFT

Meanwhile, police are warning of the dangers associated with copper wire theft.

Police say attempts to steal copper wire can lead to serious injury or death, and can put the public at risk.

Live wire can carry more than 25,000 volts of electricity, so there is a high risk of electrocution, according to police.

They also note that stealing copper wire can lead to power outages, affect service, and create dangerous working conditions for crews.

Nova Scotia Power said in October that the utility had seen an increase in thefts from its electrical equipment and substations in 2022, with dozens of incidents reported across the province.