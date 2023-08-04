iHeartRadio

Man found dead following house fire: WPS


The Winnipeg Police Service's forensic unit responds to a fatal house fire on Ellington Street on August 4, 2023. (Image source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

The Winnipeg Police Service says a man was found dead following a house fire on Thursday night in the Tyndall Park neighbourhood.

According to police, emergency crews were called to the first 100 block of Ellington Street at 11:50 p.m. for a house fire.

When they arrived, a deceased male was found inside the home.

Police said the investigation is continuing and information is limited right now.

