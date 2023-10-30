Man found dead in burning truck identified, new surveillance video released
The man who was found dead in a burning truck in northeast Edmonton in August has been identified.
Emergency crews were called about a white Chevrolet pickup truck on fire in the area of 146 Avenue and 25 Street around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 4.
The body of Kevin Charles Hind, 29, was found in the truck after the fire was extinguished.
On Aug. 8, the medical examiner determined that Hind's death was a homicide, but his identity was not known at that time.
His cause of death is not being disclosed to the public for investigative reasons.
Police had previously released video of the truck circling the Fraser neighbourhood between the hours of 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 3 and 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 4.
New video of a suspect and two suspect vehicles, a black sedan and a dark coloured SUV, was released by police on Monday.
Detectives believe the suspect may have arrived at the scene in the black sedan and left in the SUV.
Anyone with information about Hind's death is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
