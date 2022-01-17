Man found dead in car; Norfolk OPP investigating
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Daryl Morris
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a man was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Norfolk County.
Officers along with Norfolk County Paramedic Services responded to a 911 call at an address on St. Johns Road near Port Dover around 4:15 a.m. Monday.
Police say a Good Samaritan had stopped to check on the driver of a parked vehicle who was unresponsive.
When police and paramedics arrived, they determined the male was dead.
Norfolk County OPP are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, but say there is no threat to public safety in the community.
The name of the deceased is not being released at this time, as next-of-kin is still being notified.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.
