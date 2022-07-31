Man found dead in Cromdale apartment building stairwell: EPS

A man was found dead in the stairwell of an apartment building Sunday morning in the Cromdale area of east central Edmonton.

The Edmonton Police Service says officers responded just before 4 a.m. to the building near 110 Avenue and 84 Street.

Paramedics found the man unresponsive and declared him dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

"Because this death appears to be suspicious, Homicide Section has taken the lead of the investigation," EPS said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.