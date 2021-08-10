Man found dead in downtown Calgary apartment, homicide unit investigating

The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating after a man's body was found in a downtown apartment during a check on welfare Monday afternoon.

And police say it appears the man had died several days before his body was discovered.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue S.E. about 2:15 p.m. for a check on welfare and arrived to find Michael Donald Lloyd, 42, deceased.

An autopsy done Tuesday listed Lloyd's death as a homicide.

No other details have been release and police ask anyone with information about what happened in the apartment in the days leading up to the discovery, or anyone with information about the homicide, to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.