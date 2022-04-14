Man found dead in downtown Toronto was victim of homicide: police
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in downtown Toronto on Wednesday.
Toronto police said officers were called to the area of Harbour and York streets just after 5 p.m.
When they arrived, officers located a man deceased inside his residence. He has been identified as 31-year-old Daniel Hoffman. He is the city’s 21st homicide victim of the year.
Police did not provide further details on the incident, including the nature of the victim’s injuries.
Investigators are asking anyone who had contact with Hoffman on Tuesday or Wednesday to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
-
'A wonderful gift': Ukrainian family moves rent-free into new Port Moody, B.C., apartmentA family of five who fled Bucha, Ukraine, have arrived in British Columbia, where a developer is letting them live rent-free in a new Port Moody apartment building.
-
-
Sault College receives $2M in provincial funding for engineering schoolAs renovations continue at the future site of the School of Engineering at Sault College, the province is providing funding for the project.
-
Businesses caught between rising costs and pinched customersInflation is the leading worry of just over one-third of Canadian businesses, according to a recent survey by Ownr, an RBC Ventures company.
-
Londoner honoured with Sovereign's Medal for 40 years of volunteer workSandi Burns learned in 2019 she would be awarded the Sovereign's Medal for volunteer work. But after the pandemic postponed the event, Lieutenant Governor for Ontario Elizabeth Dowdeswell announced she would visit Burns at her home for the ceremony.
-
Proposed tax on trucks met with disapproval from Sask. politiciansA proposed federal tax expansion on half ton trucks is being condemned in the Saskatchewan Legislature, a proposal Ottawa said came from an independent advisory body.
-
-
Gloves come off: NDP ties Kevin Falcon to unpopular Liberal cuts ahead of byelectionAhead of a byelection that's expected to give new BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon a seat at the provincial legislature, the NDP are on the attack, as part of a strategy to link him to past unpopular decisions.
-
‘Have you seen my wheels?’: Unusual theft north of FergusThe County of Wellington is asking for the public’s help.