Man found dead in downtown Toronto was victim of homicide: police

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in downtown Toronto on Wednesday.

Toronto police said officers were called to the area of Harbour and York streets just after 5 p.m.

When they arrived, officers located a man deceased inside his residence. He has been identified as 31-year-old Daniel Hoffman. He is the city’s 21st homicide victim of the year.

Police did not provide further details on the incident, including the nature of the victim’s injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone who had contact with Hoffman on Tuesday or Wednesday to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).