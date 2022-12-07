Man found dead in home in central Edmonton

An investigation is underway into the death of a man in the Parkdale area.

Police were called to a home at 117 Avenue and 87 Street around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday for a weapons complaint.

When they arrived, they found the body of a man in his 30s inside the home.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information about this death, or who may have surveillance or dashcam video from the area from early Tuesday morning, is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.