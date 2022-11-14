Man found dead in Medicine Hat home after Saturday morning fire

The Medicine Hat Police Service says one person was found dead inside a home that caught fire early Saturday morning.

Both police and the fire department responded to the home, located in the 800 block of Ninth Street S.E.

"During the investigation the remains of a 54-year-old male were found within the home," police said in a Facebook post.

Officers don't believe the circumstances surrounding the man's death are criminal in nature, but say their investigation is ongoing.

"Our condolences are extended to the friends and family of the male," police said.

The man's identity hasn't been released pending the notification of his next of kin.