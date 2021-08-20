Man found dead in middle of Scarborough road struck by vehicle: police
Staff
CP24.com
A man found dead on the road in Scarborough Friday evening was struck by a vehicle, Toronto police say.
Officers and paramedics rushed to the area of Neilson Road and Oakmeadow Boulevard just before 8:30 p.m.
Police say a man was found lying in the middle of the street with serious injuries.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police confirmed that a vehicle hit the man. The driver remained at the scene.
The cause of the collision is being investigated.
-
-
-
Riverfest organizers host mini-festival in EloraIt’s not quite Riverfest, but live music is back in Elora.
-
Barn fire in Perth East Ont, causes $1 million in damagesEmergency crews responded to large barn fire in Perth east Ont., Thursday night.
-
Toronto Pearson warns travellers there could be huge delays this weekendIf you're flying into Toronto Pearson this weekend, travellers are being warned to expect a different experience than pre-pandemic times.
-
Ontario warns of a 'difficult' fall and winter due to COVID and paying more at the grocery store: Top five stories this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
-
Crash involving pedestrian under investigation in GuelphGuelph police are investigating a serious collision they say involved a pedestrian.
-
Sneak peek inside new lockers to curb bike theft downtown London, Ont.Cyclists can soon breath a little easier when they visit downtown London.
-
MLHU issues single-day heat alert for SaturdayThanks to temperatures soaring into the 30s, the Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued a one-day heat alert for Saturday.