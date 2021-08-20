Man found dead in middle of Scarborough road struck by vehicle: police

A man found dead on the road in Scarborough Friday evening was struck by a vehicle, Toronto police say.

Officers and paramedics rushed to the area of Neilson Road and Oakmeadow Boulevard just before 8:30 p.m.

Police say a man was found lying in the middle of the street with serious injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed that a vehicle hit the man. The driver remained at the scene.

The cause of the collision is being investigated.