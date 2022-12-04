Man found dead in southeast Edmonton after shots fired: EPS

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man in southeast Edmonton on Saturday night.

Officers were called to reports of shots fired in the area of 51 Street and 23 Avenue at 8:40 p.m. and found a man in a vehicle in "medical distress."

He died on scene, Edmonton Police Service said on Sunday. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

A suspect vehicle, possibly an SUV, according to police, was seen leaving southbound on 50 Street.

Anyone with information about the death or footage of the suspect vehicle is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.