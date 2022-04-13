Man found dead in southwest Edmonton garage, detectives looking for footage

Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 41-year-old man that was found in an Edmonton garage Tuesday night, and they're hoping the public can help find evidence.

Officers responded to the front-attached garage of a house in the area of Erasmus Wynd and Erasmus Crescent at 9:13 p.m., after reports that a man was injured there.

When they arrived, he was already dead. Police did not publicly identify him, or say how he died. A news release contained no information about any arrests or suspects in the case.

Detectives are looking for dash-cam footage from the area and are asking anyone that was driving on Edgemont Way, Erasmus Crescent or Erasmus Wynd between 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. to contact them.

Investigators can be reached at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.