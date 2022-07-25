Man found dead in swimming pool in Esterhazy, Sask.
CTV News Yorkton Video Journalist
Stacey Hein
A 44-year-old man was found dead at a local swimming pool in Esterhazy, Sask. on Saturday.
RCMP were called to the the D.A. Mackenzie Aquatic Center around 1:30 p.m. and found the man unresponsive in the pool. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
The RCMP said his family has been notified. The cause of death is still under investigation by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.
The swimming pool was closed on Sunday and will remain closed on Monday.
-
Indigenous people in Alberta call for action behind Pope’s apology for residential school abuseIndigenous people in southern Alberta are calling for action to back up Pope Francis’ apology for the role the Catholic Church played in Canada’s residential school system.
-
Sudbury Wolves hockey looking for a new in-game hostSudbury Wolves Sports & Entertainment is looking for a new in-game host as the team marks its 50th season.
-
'Why would someone do that?' A dozen commemorative plaques stolen in separate thefts in Calgary areaHalya Wilson says a dedication in a northeast Calgary park allows her to remember the Ukrainians who came to Alberta more than 130 years ago.
-
Highway closures during Papal visit to Lac Ste. Anne on TuesdayAs the Pope visits Lac Ste. Anne Tuesday afternoon, several area roads and highways will be affected by closures.
-
Everything you need to know about the Pope's visit to Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage siteThe Pope is scheduled to visit the largest annual pilgrimage site for Catholics in western Canada. Here's what you need to know.
-
Workplace Safety and Health investigating workplace death: provinceManitoba’s Workplace Safety and Health is investigating after a workplace death last week at an asphalt plant, a provincial spokesperson confirmed.
-
Producers and province react to federal government’s emissions targetsThis year has been tough on farmers, both from cost and environmental perspectives. That's why the federal government's new target - to reduce fertilizer emissions by 30 per cent over the next eight years - is concerning for some.
-
Sask. residential school survivors have mixed reactions to Pope's apologyPope Francis' apology was met with mixed reactions from Saskatchewan residential school survivors on Monday.
-
'I felt it was very sincere': Manitoba reaction to the Pope's apologyReaction to the Pope's apology about the church's role in residential schools is coming in across Canada, including in Manitoba, where Indigenous leaders says the apology was sincere, but note more is needed to help survivors.