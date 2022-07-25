Man found dead in swimming pool in Esterhazy, Sask.

A 44-year-old man was found dead at a local swimming pool in Esterhazy, Sask. on Saturday.

RCMP were called to the the D.A. Mackenzie Aquatic Center around 1:30 p.m. and found the man unresponsive in the pool. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The RCMP said his family has been notified. The cause of death is still under investigation by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

The swimming pool was closed on Sunday and will remain closed on Monday.