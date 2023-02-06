Man found dead in Vancouver's Chinatown, police investigating as homicide
A homicide investigation has been launched in Vancouver’s Chinatown neighbourhood, where a man was found dead Monday.
Police say the victim was discovered near West Pender and Carrall streets shortly after midnight, though haven’t specified why his death is being considered a homicide.
“We’re very early in this investigation and there’s still a lot of work to do,” Sgt. Steve Addison of the Vancouver Police Department wrote in an email to CTV News. “We are not disclosing specific information about injuries and we’ll be working with the BC Coroner’s Service to confirm cause of death.”
The victim has not been identified yet and no arrests have been made.
“Anytime a crime like this occurs in a public place there is a concern about people's safety, however there’s no specific reason to believe there is an ongoing risk to the public at this time,” Addison said.
Video posted on social media shortly after 3 a.m. shows several police vehicles, including a forensic identification unit van, and an ambulance on West Pender, just east of the Chinatown gates. A white tarp and dozens of evidence markers can be seen on the street, which is surrounded by police tape.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
-
Lethbridge police ask for public assistance in search for missing teenLethbridge police say Andrew 'Georgie' Rabbit, 17, left Sifton Family Services on an unsupervised break just after 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 and hasn't been seen since.
-
Calgarians' efforts to aid Turkiye and Syria ramp up; Samaritan's Purse to set up field hospitalSamaritan's Purse is preparing to deploy about 75 disaster assistance response team members equipped with 52 patient beds, a pharmacy and two operating rooms to Turkiye.
-
Oilers beat Red Wings 5-2 in DetroitWarren Foegele scored twice in the second period and the Edmonton Oilers went on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday night.
-
London’s pledge of 47,000 homes includes assertive letter to province but avoids ‘punching them in the face’Frustration with the province’s new housing legislation boiled over in council chambers
-
Businesses brace for looming economic slowdown, ask for break on taxesAt 2:18 Run in Victoria, Phil Nicholls is wondering what an economic slowdown might mean for his small business specializing in high-end sneakers and clothing.
-
Before and after: How Toronto's MARZ uses AI to make motion picture magicWhile much of internet is still buzzing about the wonders of ChatGPT, a Toronto-based technology and visual effects company is making its own splash in Hollywood using artificial intelligence.
-
Ted Fontaine posthumously inducted into North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of FameA tireless advocate, residential school survivor and accomplished hockey player has been posthumously inducted into the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame.
-
Ottawa spending $2M for international commission to offer advice on unmarked gravesOttawa is spending $2 million for an international organization to provide Indigenous communities with options around identifying possible human remains buried near former residential school sites.
-
Man makes 224th donation to Canadian Blood ServicesCanadian Blood Services in Barrie is working to fill hundreds of empty appointments this month, with the service relying on the generosity of many regular donors.