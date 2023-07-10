Man found dead in West Broadway apartment, police investigating as homicide

The Winnipeg Police Service's homicide unit is investigating the death of a man in a West Broadway apartment building.

According to police, officers were called to the 300 block of Langside Street at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a man who had been assaulted.

When officers arrived, they found a dead man. He has since been identified as 64-year-old Marcel Alphonse Painchaud of Winnipeg.

The homicide unit is investigating. It is the 19th homicide in Winnipeg in 2023.

Anyone with information about Painchaud’s death is asked to call police.