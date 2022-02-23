iHeartRadio

Man found dead in Winnipeg bus shelter: police

A man was found dead in a bus shelter on Tuesday, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Officers were called to a medical incident at the bus shelter at Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street around 5 a.m.

When police got to the scene, they found a deceased man, who was taken to the hospital.

Police noted they are not investigating this as a suspicious incident, and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

