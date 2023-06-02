iHeartRadio

Man found dead inside Halifax Tim Hortons


A man has been found dead inside a Tim Hortons in Halifax.

Police found his body inside the restaurant on Barrington Street Friday afternoon.

They were called to the scene for a report of an injured man around 12 p.m.

An investigation is under way and Halifax Regional Police says its officers will be there for a while.

They’re asking the public to stay away.

