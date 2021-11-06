Man found dead inside northeast Calgary apartment, police investigating

Calgary police are looking for the public's help to determine what happened to a man who was found dead inside an apartment in Mayland Heights.

Officials say police were called to an apartment building in the 1800 block of 14 Avenue N.E. at about 2:30 a.m. for reports of a disturbance in one of the suites.

When officers arrived, they found the deceased victim inside the unit.

"At this time officers are working to review evidence, including CCTV and witness statements, to determine the events that led up to the man's death. No suspect descriptions are available at this time," police said in a release.

If the incident is determined to be a homicide, officials say this would be Calgary's fourth murder in the past 10 days.

"This has been an extremely busy week for our Service," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit in a statement.

"Homicide investigations are complex and require resources from multiple different units including patrol, general investigations, forensics, crime scenes, cybercrimes, and other specialty areas."

Schiavetta adds that while members work on the homicide cases, they are also directing resources towards other "violent and high priority incidents" that have occurred in the city of Calgary.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips