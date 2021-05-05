Man found dead near Waiparous, Alta. after suspected bear attack

Police are investigating after a 59-year-old man was found dead near Waiparous Creek, northwest of Calgary, which officials believe involved an animal attack.

Cochrane RCMP were notified of a missing person on Tuesday and a search was launched involving a helicopter and a police dog.

Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, the man, a resident of Waiparous Village, was found deceased just off Moss Trail. Police suspect he was attacked by a bear.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife is working with RCMP and the medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death.

Waiparous Creek is about 70 kilometres northwest of Calgary.