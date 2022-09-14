Man found dead on oil lease road was murdered, RCMP say
Alberta RCMP are investigating after a Red Deer man was found dead in Mountain View County earlier this week.
Mounties say a local hunter discovered the body on an oil lease road near Township Road 310 at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 12.
"Officers attended the scene and confirmed the male victim was deceased," RCMP said in a release.
An autopsy, conducted in Calgary, determined that the victim is Alhaji Fofanah, 24, of Red Deer.
Police have not released any details about his cause of death, but have determined that he was murdered.
"RCMP are asking anyone who may have information related to the recent activities of Alhaji Fofanah, or may have information about his death, to please contact Didsbury RCMP."
Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area is also asked to contact the detachment by calling 403-335-3381.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
