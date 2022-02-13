Man found dead on side of road following motor vehicle collision: N.S. RCMP

Northeast RCMP is investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision after a person was found deceased on the side of Kings Road in Howie Centre, N.S.

On Saturday, around 7:15 a.m., police and other crews responded to the collision where a 41-year-old man, of Glace Bay, N.S., had been located on the side of the road with fatal injuries.

According to police, it had been determined the injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

There was no vehicle in the immediate area that could have been involved in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.