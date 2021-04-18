Man found dead on sidewalk in Lloydminster, RCMP investigating

Lloydminster RCMP are investigating after a man was found dead on a sidewalk Sunday afternoon.

The body was found at the 5300 block of 50 Avenue around 5 p.m., according to RCMP.

RCMP has not released a cause of death, but call it “suspicious.”

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and is hoping to speak with anyone who was in the area. They are also looking for dash cam footage from anyone driving on 50 Avenue between 51 Street and 57 Street between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lloydminster RCMP at 780-808-8400 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.