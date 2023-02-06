Man found dead outside Dartmouth home was shot: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police say a man who was found dead in Dartmouth, N.S., over the weekend was shot.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Lahey Road around 11:20 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived on scene, police say they found a man who had been shot outside of a home. The 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Investigators say they don’t believe the shooting was a random act.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is set to conduct an autopsy Monday. Police say they will provide further updates at a later time.

Anyone with information about the incident or video from the area, who has not already spoken with police, is asked to contact investigators at 902-490-5020.