A man was found dead outside in Winnipeg during an extreme cold snap that dropped temperatures down below -35 C with a wind chill.

Winnipeg police said on Saturday shortly after 5 p.m. officers were called to the 600 block of Des Meurons Street to help the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service with a medical incident.

Police said a man was found dead outside.

"We do not believe foul play is involved at this time," Const. Jay Murray, a spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police Service, told CTV News in an email.

"The cause of death will be investigated and determined by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office."

Parts of Manitoba have been under an extreme cold warning throughout the weekend.

According to Environment Canada, the temperature in the City of Winnipeg dropped below -35 C with the wind chill on Saturday.

In an extreme cold warning issued for the City of Winnipeg on Sunday, Environment Canada said the wind chill could drop the temperature below -40 C. It warned the extreme cold puts everyone at risk, though young children, seniors, people with chronic illnesses, and those working outside or with nowhere to go are at a greater risk.

This is a developing story. More to come.