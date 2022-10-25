Man found dead under truck; Winnipeg police investigating
The homicide unit is taking over an investigation after a man's body was found underneath a truck Monday morning in the city's northeast.
Police said officers and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service and officers were called to the 130 block of Clyde Road at around 9:45 a.m. for reports of an injured man who was underneath a U-Haul/cargo-style truck.
Once on scene, emergency crews determined the man was dead and the homicide unit was called in to take over the investigation.
Police identified the man as 35-year-old Lionel Sherwin Colombe. His death is the 42nd homicide in the City of Winnipeg in 2022.
The homicide unit is asking for the public's assistance and if anyone has a home surveillance system, they are being asked to review it to see if it could help investigators. Information can be shared by calling police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
-
The Boathouse redevelopment inches closerThe proposed redevelopment of the Boathouse in the heart of Victoria Park is one step closer to fruition after a heritage application submission.
-
Police looking for items linked to ongoing homicide investigationBrantford Police Service investigators are seeking help from the public to locate items associated with a recent, ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Nova Scotia man’s murder added to crime reward programThe homicide of Donald (Donny) Derrick Lohnes has been added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program on the second anniversary of his murder.
-
Three more COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa over weekend, wastewater signal downWastewater monitoring has shown a significant decline in the viral signal in the past two weeks.
-
N.B. reports 9 new COVID-19-related deaths, hospitalizations remain stableNew Brunswick is reporting nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update Tuesday.
-
Assault victim dies after being released from hospital, second-degree murder charge laid: policeThe Winnipeg Police Service has laid a second-degree murder charge after a 19-year-old man died two days after being released from hospital following an assault.
-
Calgary's former James Short Park, Parkade will get new name Nov. 1Until then it’s a park without a name.
-
Investigation underway after woman injured by Edmonton police dogA woman suffered minor injuries after an incident involving an Edmonton Police Service dog.
-
Five challenges facing new Ottawa mayor Mark SutcliffeHere are a few things that Ottawa's mayor will have to tackle when he takes over at city hall.