Mounties in Burnaby say a man was found dead under a vehicle early Tuesday morning, adding that he may have been committing a property crime at the time.

Police were called to Beta Avenue near Dawson Street shortly after 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man under a vehicle that wasn't registered to him.

The man's identity was confirmed when police found his ID in his own vehicle a short distance away.

"The man is believed to have be in the process of committing a property crime offence," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj in an emailed statement, without specifying what crime he was allegedly committing.

"The incident is not considered suspicious at this time."

Police say they're still notifying the man's family.