Man found deceased on Drouillard Road, Windsor police investigating

Windsor police are investigating the death of a 55-year-old man who was found in the Ford City area Tuesday morning.

The Major Crime Unit is investigating the incident and circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Windsor police issued a tweet around 9:40 a.m. notifying the public of a police presence in the area of Drouillard Road and Reginald Street due to an active investigation.

Police presence in the 1600 block of Drouillard Road in relation to an active investigation. No threat to public safety. No further information at this time.

Case #22-20953 pic.twitter.com/en74TsTrWy

Police say the scene is being held pending an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-255-6700 (4830) or CrimeStoppers.