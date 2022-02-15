Man found fatally injured at beer vendor, death investigated as homicide

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the death of a man who was found fatally injured at a beer vendor early Tuesday morning.

Police said around 3:10 a.m. emergency services were called to the 1400 block of Notre Dame Avenue for a report of an injured man at a beer vendor.

The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition where he died of his injuries.

The major crimes unit is investigating the death, which Winnipeg police classified as a homicide.

Anyone with information is being asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.