Man found guilty in 2019 murder of Ottawa hip-hop artist Markland Campbell
Donald Musselman has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of 42-year-old Markland Campbell.
Campbell had just left work June 7, 2019, when his daughter had told him two men in the ByWard Market had assaulted her. He was unarmed and was shot while coming to her aid. He died several hours later in hospital.
Campbell was a member of the hip-hop/reggae trio Half Size Giants and went by the name Jahiant Jahh. The group was formed more than 25 years ago and was fiercely anti-violence. When he was 16, the group led an anti-violence concert to protest the 1994 death of Nicholas Battersby, Ottawa's first drive-by shooting victim.
Musselman was 18 at the time of his arrest.
A sentencing hearing will be held at a later date. The minimum sentence for a conviction of second-degree murder is life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katie Griffin.
