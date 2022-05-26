Man found guilty in serious stabbing outside New Westminster SkyTrain station
The man accused in a serious stabbing outside a New Westminster SkyTrain station last May has been found guilty of aggravated assault.
The New Westminster Police Department shared news of Murid Ghulam's verdict on Thursday, nearly one year after the victim was stabbed in the stomach and back outside Columbia Station.
The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but survived.
“From the life-saving measures performed by the responding patrol officers to the detailed investigation completed by our Major Crime Unit, we’re proud of the work done on this case,” Sgt. Sanjay Kumar said in a news release.
Ghulum was charged with attempted murder in connection with the May 29, 2021 attack before being convicted on the lesser count.
Authorities said both the stabber and victim are associated with Lower Mainland gangs, but investigators could not determine a motive in the attack.
Ghulum, who has been behind bars since his arrest, will be sentenced in the "near future," police said.
