Man found guilty of manslaughter, robbery with a firearm in Surrey shooting

A man has been found guilty in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in Surrey more than 20 months ago.

Pritpal Singh, 21, was shot near Bear Creek Park in the early hours of April 7, 2020. Less than a week later, Robert Tomljenovic, who was 26 at the time, was arrested in connection to the shooting. He was later charged by the BC Prosecution Service.

Homicide investigators said in an update Friday that Tomljenovic was found guilty of manslaughter and robbery with a firearm. Sentencing will be determined at his next court appearance.

“This outcome was the result of the tireless efforts of our IHIT investigators and partners from the Surrey RCMP," said Sgt. David Lee in a news release.

When the incident first happened, homicide investigators believed the shooting was targeted. But about a week later, they said it wasn't believed the two men knew each other and it appears it was a random incident.

On the morning of the shooting, neighbours told CTV News they heard the sound of two gunshots ring out. Another resident said she heard screaming immediately after.

When police arrived at the scene, Singh had already died.

Crystal Marcoux was home with her kids when she heard gunshots and looked outside. She said in 2020 she saw a four-door vehicle speeding away.

"My kids were literally just playing outside here yesterday afternoon and riding their bikes and scooters down the alley here. To know that happened three doors up from our house is a little nerve-wracking when you have kids," Marcoux said at the time.

"It's a very quiet neighbourhood, that's why we moved here."