Man found guilty of second-degree murder in 2018 death of Bradley Pogue set to appear in court
Sentencing submission are scheduled to begin for the man who was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death on Bradley Pogue in a Cambridge plaza.
Bradley Pogue, 24, was killed during what court heard was a drug deal at Brierdale Plaza in Cambridge in November 2018.
Three people were ultimately charged. Adam DeGannes pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was given a six-year sentence. Amber Craig was sentenced to 18 months house arrest after pleading guilty to obstructing justice. The third person charged was a youth at the time of the offence and cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Act. In December 2021, Justice David Broad found that person guilty of second-degree murder.
The defence's position was the teen did not intend to kill Pogue and was arguing for a conviction of unlawful manslaughter.
The judge ruled there was intent.
“[The teen's] question to Bradley Pogue of what he valued more, one pound of marijuana or his life, demonstrates that he fully appreciated that the gun in his hand could kill,” said Broad.
In 2021, the Crown asked for an adult sentence.
Sentencing submissions are scheduled to take place this week with the sentence expected to be handed down in the spring.
