Man found guilty of second-degree murder in Ottawa stabbing death

A jury has unanimously found Nick Vanasse guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Steven Butler and the aggravated assault of Butler's son Bradley.

Butler was stabbed to death in Overbrook in 2019. His family cried out in jubilation as the verdict was read.

Vanasse will be sentenced to life in prison. Superior Court Justice Kevin Phillips told the jury it could recommend when Vanasse would be eligible for parole—anywhere between 10 to 25 years which he would take into consideration when imposing the sentence. He said the recommendations did not have to be unanimous and the jury could also not make a recommendation at all.

Earlier this week Butler's sister Sandra Ross told CTV News Ottawa they hoped the verdict would bring a painful chapter for their family to an end.

"It's been really trying on all of us and for so many years," said Ross. "We're hoping this will come to an end, we'll have some justice and our family can finally move forward."