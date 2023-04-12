Man found in McCauley apartment died of gunshot wound: police

Police say the death of a man in a central Edmonton apartment building over the weekend is a homicide.

The victim has been identified as Gabriel Dumont, 35.

Emergency crews were called to the building at 97 Street and 109A Avenue on Saturday for a report of an injured man.

Dumont's body was found at the scene.

The medical examiner completed an autopsy on Tuesday, and determined Dumont died of a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about Dumont's death is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.