Man found in McCauley apartment died of gunshot wound: police
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
Police say the death of a man in a central Edmonton apartment building over the weekend is a homicide.
The victim has been identified as Gabriel Dumont, 35.
Emergency crews were called to the building at 97 Street and 109A Avenue on Saturday for a report of an injured man.
Dumont's body was found at the scene.
The medical examiner completed an autopsy on Tuesday, and determined Dumont died of a gunshot wound.
Anyone with information about Dumont's death is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
