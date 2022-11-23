Man found in medical distress dies; police need help identifying him
A man who was found one month ago in medical distress has died. Winnipeg police have not been able to identify him and are asking the public for help.
Officers were called to the St. Norbert area on Oct. 18 for a report that a man was in medical distress. The man was taken to hospital, and on Wednesday, police confirmed he had died. Police do not believe his death is the result of foul play.
Police had previously sent out a release asking for the public’s help to identify him so his family can be notified. As of Wednesday, police said no tips have been received yet.
Work has continued to identify the man, with officers using fingerprinting, missing person reports and sharing information with law enforcement agencies and community-based groups. Police have also released a composite sketch of the man.
He was between the ages of 25 and 35 years old, and was five-foot-10 with an average build. He had black hair and no visible marks, scars or tattoos. He was wearing a Phoenix Coyotes jacket.
Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.
-
Two separate crashes within minutes at busy London, Ont. intersectionMultiple emergency crews responded to two separate collisions near the intersection of Commissioners and Wellington roads in London Wednesday evening.
-
Red Lock campaign for HIV awareness underway in the SaultThe 4th annual Red Lock campaign for HIV/AIDS is underway this week in Sault Ste. Marie. It’s put on by the Group Health Centre’s HIV AIDS Resource Program, or HARP, with an aim of reducing stigma as well as barriers to treatment.
-
Rural Manitoba town looks to double its footprintOne of the fastest-growing communities in Canada is looking to double its footprint.
-
'Pretty surreal': Saskatoon catching World Cup feverCanada kicked off the 2022 World Cup with a loss against Belgium, but the game brought people together in Canada.
-
Soccer fans haven't lost hope for Team Canada after Belgium wins WednesdaySeveral watch parties took place in the city Wednesday, and while many fans were disappointed to see Canada lose to Belgium 1-0, they remain hopeful for what's next.
-
Stratford police close road for investigationThe Stratford Police Service closed Road 113 Wednesday night for a police investigation.
-
Above-normal temperatures tease golfers as outdoor rinks are being builtWaterloo region has been experiencing a roller-coaster of weather lately. Switching from fall feels, to winter and now back to fall.
-
Sask. opposition calls for more affordability measures amid Alberta's targeted inflation initiativesSaskatchewan residents won’t be seeing additional affordability initiatives anytime soon, despite the official opposition’s call for the government to follow Alberta’s lead in addressing inflation.
-
'Keep that going throughout time': Metis leader says historical designation a source of prideAn English-speaking Metis man and founding father of the City of Prince Albert has been recognized by the Historical Sites and Monuments Boards of Canada for his contribution to the fabric of Canada.