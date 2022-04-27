Man found in Ottawa's east end with serious gunshot wounds

Ottawa police are looking for witnesses after a man was found suffering from serious gunshot wounds in the east end.

Officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday for a man with gunshot wounds in the area of Ridge Road and Anderson Road.

Police say the victim ended up in the area of Ridge and Anderson roads, but the exact location where the shooting occurred is unknown.

"Frontline Patrol officers responded to a 911 call where they applied a lifesaving tourniquet to the victim," police said.

"He was treated by Ottawa Paramedics, transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and is now in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.