Man found in suspicious circumstances in Long Branch dies in hospital, police investigating

A man displaying obvious signs of trauma died in hospital after he was found in a residential area of Toronto’s Long Branch neighbourhood early on Friday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to James and Thirty Ninth streets, south of Lake Shore Boulevard West, at 6:09 a.m., for reports of an injured man found at the intersection.

He was suffering from obvious signs of trauma and did not have vital signs when emergency crews found him.

He was rushed to hospital via emergency run where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the circumstances of the man’s death are suspicious and a forensics team has been sent to the scene.