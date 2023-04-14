Man found in Thompson parking lot with 'life threatening' injuries: RCMP

Thompson RCMP are looking for answers after a severely injured man was found laying in a parking lot last week.

Mounties said they were called to a business on Station Road around 10:10 p.m. on Apr. 5. Officers found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, and he was rushed to hospital.

The 32-year-old man from Tataskweyak Cree Nation remains there in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.