Man found injured in running car dies in Surrey; homicide team called in

Homicide investigators are looking to piece together what happened after an injured man was found inside a vehicle in Surrey Tuesday morning and died at the scene.

Police were initially called to 127 Street near 88 Avenue at 9:25 a.m. for reports of a "person passed out in a running vehicle," according to a statement from the Surrey RCMP.

When officers arrived, a man was found injured and unresponsive.

"Despite lifesaving efforts, the man did not survive," the statement continues.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said what officers saw at the scene led to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team being called in.

“Investigators that did attend the scene and observed the man in the vehicle did see something there that told them there was more to the story,” he told CTV News.

“We’re still in the evidence collection phase here…we’re still working to identify the victim at this point.”

No information has been provided so far about the nature of the victim’s injuries.

Investigators could be seen on Tuesday afternoon near a black Honda parked on 127 Street. The license plate was covered with police tape. When it was towed from the scene a few hours later, a green “N’ sign could be seen on the back.

Police are looking for any video or witnesses, and want to speak to people who were in the area between 8:00 and 9:30 a.m. and who may have seen or heard something that could help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).