Man found injured outside of central Edmonton shelter died of gunshot wound: autopsy

An autopsy confirmed a gunshot wound was the cause of death for a 32-year-old man found outside a central Edmonton shelter on Jan. 2.

In a statement Monday, the Edmonton Police Service identified the man as Shane Bakewell.

Last week, around 6:30 a.m., paramedics responded to a shelter near 100 Street and 105A Avenue for reports of a man in medical distress. He later died in hospital.

Later that day, EPS investigators were observed by CTV News Edmonton investigating and interviewing people in front of the Herb Jamieson Shelter.

Police say homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.