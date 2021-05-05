Man found lying on the road died of stab wounds: EPS

An autopsy has been completed on a man who died in hospital after being found lying on the road with serious injuries.

Police were called to an assault complaint east of 94 Street and 111 Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, April 25, after a 911 call from a driver who saw a man lying in the middle of the road.

EPS said it found the man in critical condition, and paramedics treated and transported him to hospital.

He later died from his injuries.

The Edmonton Medical Examiner released the cause of death Wednesday.

Darren Kraeleman, 45, of Edmonton died as a result of "sharp force injuries."

His death is being ruled a homicide, said EPS.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.