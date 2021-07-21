Man found seriously injured on Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Ottawa police are searching for answers after officers found a man seriously injured in the city’s west end Tuesday night.
Police say they responded to the call on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway near Carling Avenue around 10 p.m. and found a 32-year-old man with serious injuries.
Police don’t know what caused the injuries. The man remained in hospital Wednesday, unable to speak with police due to the seriousness of his wounds.
Investigators say they would like to speak with anyone who knows anything about the incident, or who was in the area and may have dashcam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to call the west investigations section at 613-236-1222 ext. 2666.
